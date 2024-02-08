Naqvi opens daycare centre at Police Lines Qila Gujjar Singh

LAHORE - Punjab Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi inaugurated the daycare centre, set up in collaboration with the private sector, at police lines Qila Gujjar Singh and expressed satisfaction with the facilities.
The CM directed to improve the conditions of police flats adjacent to the office of DIG (Investigations), emphasising the necessity of adequate parking arrangements. He also instructed to ensure spacious and separate entryways for the residents.
CM grieved over loss of human lives
Punjab Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi has strongly condemned the blasts near the election offices at Pishin and Qila Saifullah in the areas of Balochistan.
In his message on Wednesday, the CM expressed his deep sense of sorrow and grief over the loss of precious human lives. Mohsin Naqvi expressed his heartfelt sympathy and condolence with the heirs of the deceased persons and prayed for an early recovery of the injured.
The CM assured that the Punjab government equally shares the sorrow with the heirs of the deceased persons in this hour of grief. These terrorism incidents are a conspiracy to create instability and unrest in the country. The anti-state elements want to worsen the law and order situation through their nefarious designs.