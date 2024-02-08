Naqvi opens daycare centre at Police Lines Qila Gujjar Singh

LAHORE - Punjab Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi inau­gurated the daycare centre, set up in collaboration with the private sector, at police lines Qila Gujjar Singh and expressed satisfaction with the facilities.

The CM directed to improve the conditions of police flats ad­jacent to the office of DIG (In­vestigations), emphasising the necessity of adequate parking ar­rangements. He also instructed to ensure spacious and separate en­tryways for the residents.

CM grieved over loss of human lives

Punjab Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi has strongly con­demned the blasts near the elec­tion offices at Pishin and Qila Sai­fullah in the areas of Balochistan.

In his message on Wednesday, the CM expressed his deep sense of sorrow and grief over the loss of precious human lives. Mohsin Naq­vi expressed his heartfelt sympathy and condolence with the heirs of the deceased persons and prayed for an early recovery of the injured.

The CM assured that the Pun­jab government equally shares the sorrow with the heirs of the deceased persons in this hour of grief. These terrorism incidents are a conspiracy to create instabil­ity and unrest in the country. The anti-state elements want to wors­en the law and order situation through their nefarious designs.