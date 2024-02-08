Natives move to their inbred towns to become part of election festivity

ISLAMABAD - As the general elections 2024 are knocking the doors, a large number of natives residing in the federal capital have moved to their inbred towns to become a part of election festivity, tak­ing advantage of the long-holi­days announced by the educa­tional institutions.

Despite facility of changing vote stations being provided by Election Commission of Paki­stan (ECP) to facilitate the vot­ers, still a majority of the na­tives prefer to cast their votes in their respective areas to show the strength of fraternity sys­tem which is not only a source of pride for them but also play an important role in the selec­tion of political candidates.

As fraternity system is deep rooted in the social fabric of Pakistan and showing fraternal strength and pride during such events like elections is very sig­nificant, the voters of rural areas still prefer to vote according to their community decisions rath­er supporting someone based on their own will or pursuing the rightful decision.

Shafeeq-ur-Rehman, a gov­ernment employee based in the federal capital for the last 20 years, said that although we are inhabitants of Islamabad and I can cast my vote through the postal ballot facility but after the period of five years, we are getting an opportunity to show our fraternity strength so I am preferring to go to my native town to cast my vote to a unani­mously decided candidate.

Talking to APP, he said that the fraternity system always connects with our roots and help carrying forward our mu­tual legacies. “Election also brings an opportunity to recon­nect and have long conversa­tions in election offices with those people who we miss due to our busy daily routine”.

Asfandyar Khan, who is a native of Mardan, Khyber Pak­htunkhwa said, “For us, the election festivity is not merely limited to the polling day but it starts from the day when various candidates of different political parties visit us in “Hu­jras” where all the elders of the community sits and decide to show support to the mutually agreed candidate after a long deliberation”.

“When we select any candi­date through a mutual decision of the community, we can make them accountable for what they promised before getting votes in the election. We can also press the candidate, if he or she wins the elections, to execute the development projects for the betterment of our area and wellbeing of the people”.

Amina Farrukh, a young vot­er said, “Despite insisting my father to transfer our votes to the nearest polling stations, my father still is reluctant to do so and we had to travel to our na­tive town in Jamshoro, Sindh which takes a lot time and ex­pense which is not practical”.

“But this year luckily we had ten-day long vacations coupled by clear weather, this travel will bring an opportunity to enjoy our vacations and have some fun time with our rela­tives,” she said.

Although social media has not only impacted the political dis­course of the country but also political choices of the voters es­pecially youth but still ingrained family systems in our culture largely affects the political deci­sions and choices of voters.