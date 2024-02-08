New Zealand hammer inexperienced South Africa by 281 runs in first Test

MOUNT MAUNGANUI - Black Caps seamer Kyle Jamieson claimed four wickets on Wednes­day to drive New Zealand to a 281- run win over South Africa with a day to spare in the first Test at Bay Oval on Wednesday. Dogged resistance from the tourists ended with their dismissal for 247 as the Black Caps notched their sec­ond-biggest Test victory by runs. New Zealand are a step closer to a maiden series win over South Africa after 17 previous failed at­tempts, dating back to 1931.

Given their struggles, the vastly inexperienced Proteas will need a dramatic turnaround to win the second and final Test, starting on Tuesday in Hamilton. The tourists were forced to name a depleted tour squad with most first-choice players involved in their domes­tic Twenty20 competition. New Zealand took control with 511 in their first innings and never looked like losing when the tour­ists — fielding six debutants — were dismissed for 162. The hosts declared at their overnight 179-4 before play began on Wednesday, leaving South Africa to chase an unrealistic target of 529. Jamie­son ensured they never came close, taking 4-58 and producing key double-strikes at the start of the second and third sessions. The most crucial wicket was that of David Bedingham, who raced to a career-high 87 off 96 balls before he mistimed a pull shot to midwicket soon after tea.

It ended a 105-run stand with Keegan Petersen, who also failed to control a Jamieson short ball on 16. The day’s response had begun disastrously for the tourists when debut openers Neil Brand and Ed­ward Moore departed inside the day’s first four overs. South Af­rican captain Brand was bowled for three by a late inswinger from his New Zealand counterpart Tim Southee. Moore went for a duck after driving a Matt Henry deliv­ery to cover.

A resolute 63-run stand for the third wicket was broken by Ja­mieson, who snared Raynard van Tonder at first slip for 31 before Zubayr Hamza’s attempted pull shot on 36 flew gently to mid-on. Spinner Mitchell Santner extracted turn to wrap up the tail and finish with 3-59, matching Jamieson’s six scalps for the match. Rachin Ravin­dra was named man of the match for his 240 in New Zealand’s first innings. Kane Williamson also shone with the bat, scoring a cen­tury in each innings to continue a brilliant run of Test form.