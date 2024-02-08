Newage/MP, AR/PR triumphant in Noon Polo Cup

LAHORE - Newage/Master Paints and AR/PR recorded victories on the second day of the Noon Polo Cup 2024 here at the La­hore Polo Club on Wednesday.

The enthralling and excit­ing matches were watched and enjoyed by Lahore Polo Club President Malik Azam Hayat Noon, Executive Com­mittee Members, Adnan Hay­at Noon, Salman Hayat Noon, Taimur Noon, Saifullah Noon and others.

In the first match of the day, Newage Cables/Master Paints defeated Sheikho Steel/Dia­mond Paints by 5-4½. Adnan Jalil Azam, Alman Jalil Azam and Farooq Amin Sufi scored one goal each for Newage/ Master Paints while Mir Hu­zaifa Ahmed, Mehadbakht Ali and Mohib Faisal scored one goal each for Sheikho Steel/ Diamond Paints.

The second match of the day saw AR/PR polo team de­feating Zacky Farms by 3-2. Saim Abbas scored two goals and Daim Butt scored one goal for AR/PR. For Zacky Farms, Shah Shamyl Alam and Faisal Khan scored one goal each.