Newage/MP, AR/PR triumphant in Noon Polo Cup

LAHORE - Newage/Master Paints and AR/PR recorded victories on the second day of the Noon Polo Cup 2024 here at the Lahore Polo Club on Wednesday.
The enthralling and exciting matches were watched and enjoyed by Lahore Polo Club President Malik Azam Hayat Noon, Executive Committee Members, Adnan Hayat Noon, Salman Hayat Noon, Taimur Noon, Saifullah Noon and others.
In the first match of the day, Newage Cables/Master Paints defeated Sheikho Steel/Diamond Paints by 5-4½. Adnan Jalil Azam, Alman Jalil Azam and Farooq Amin Sufi scored one goal each for Newage/ Master Paints while Mir Huzaifa Ahmed, Mehadbakht Ali and Mohib Faisal scored one goal each for Sheikho Steel/ Diamond Paints.
The second match of the day saw AR/PR polo team defeating Zacky Farms by 3-2. Saim Abbas scored two goals and Daim Butt scored one goal for AR/PR. For Zacky Farms, Shah Shamyl Alam and Faisal Khan scored one goal each.