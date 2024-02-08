Thursday, February 08, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Newage/MP, AR/PR triumphant in Noon Polo Cup

Newage/MP, AR/PR triumphant in Noon Polo Cup
Our Staff Reporter
February 08, 2024
Sports, Newspaper

LAHORE   -  Newage/Master Paints and AR/PR recorded victories on the second day of the Noon Polo Cup 2024 here at the La­hore Polo Club on Wednesday. 

The enthralling and excit­ing matches were watched and enjoyed by Lahore Polo Club President Malik Azam Hayat Noon, Executive Com­mittee Members, Adnan Hay­at Noon, Salman Hayat Noon, Taimur Noon, Saifullah Noon and others. 

In the first match of the day, Newage Cables/Master Paints defeated Sheikho Steel/Dia­mond Paints by 5-4½. Adnan Jalil Azam, Alman Jalil Azam and Farooq Amin Sufi scored one goal each for Newage/ Master Paints while Mir Hu­zaifa Ahmed, Mehadbakht Ali and Mohib Faisal scored one goal each for Sheikho Steel/ Diamond Paints. 

The second match of the day saw AR/PR polo team de­feating Zacky Farms by 3-2. Saim Abbas scored two goals and Daim Butt scored one goal for AR/PR. For Zacky Farms, Shah Shamyl Alam and Faisal Khan scored one goal each.

Lost cultural relic returns home after 40 years of retrieval efforts

Tags:

Our Staff Reporter

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-02-07/Lahore/epaper_img_1707286515.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024