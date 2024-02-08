Nikki Haley suffers stinging defeat in Nevada Republican primary

NEVADA - Nikki Haley has suffered a hu­miliating defeat in the Republi­can primary in Nevada, despite facing no competition in the ab­sence of Donald Trump.

She received fewer votes than “None of these candidates” by a large margin, the Associated Press projected. The Nevada governor had advocated voting in this way as a protest because Ms Haley will skip Thursday’s caucuses. Mr Trump runs unop­posed in that vote as he closes in on the presidential nomination.

The fact there are two contests is a result of a dis­pute between the Republi­can Party and Democrats in the state legisla­ture. The legislature passed a law in 2021 to switch from cau­cus to primary after voting de­lays in 2020. A caucus is a vote that requires people to attend in person at a specific time whereas a primary is held in the usual way at a polling station over a number of hours and through early voting. With 86% of precincts reported, “None” had 63% of Tuesday’s primary votes and Ms Haley had 31%. But the contest is non-binding because it has been dis­avowed by the Republican Party. All the state’s 26 delegates that contribute to the nomination are up for grabs in the caucuses. So the victory for “none of these can­didates” in the primary will have no official impact on the race.

But it reflects the strength of Mr Trump that the backlash against Ms Haley resulted in her effectively losing the vote. Ms Haley did not campaign in Ne­vada and chose instead to focus on her home state of South Car­olina which votes in just over two weeks.