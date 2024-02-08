No one can become PM through ads: PPP senator

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) yesterday said that one cannot become the prime minister through advertisements. Speaking at a news conference here, PPP leader and Senator Palwasha Khan ex­pressed deep concern over a recent advertising blitz just 48 hours before the upcoming elections.

“These advertisements boldly proclaimed Nawaz Sharif as the future Prime Minister, splashed across the front pages of major newspa­pers. We vehemently criticize this tactic. Such ad­vertisements hold no real sway in determining the Prime Ministerial position and are merely decep­tive ploys,” she added.

Senator Khan lambasted the PML-N for its lim­ited political reach, particularly outside of Punjab.

She accused the party’s leadership of abandon­ing the province during times of crisis, question­ing their commitment to broader national inter­ests. Khan emphasized that her party stands firm against any form of electoral fraud or manipula­tion and issued a stern warning against any at­tempts to rig the election. Drawing attention to re­cent remarks by PPP chief Bilawal Bhutto Zardari regarding the protection of the electoral mandate, the Senator reaffirmed the party’s unwavering dedication to upholding democratic principles and ensuring a fair and transparent electoral process.

She criticized the premature celebrations by cer­tain political factions, cautioning against compla­cency and stressing the need to safeguard national institutions. The lawmaker opposed any potential internet shutdown on election day, advocating for uninterrupted access to information during this critical period. The Senator contended that the PPP will closely monitor polling stations to prevent any irregularities or attempts at vote tampering.