Original CNIC mandatory for casting vote: ECP

ISLAMABAD - The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has advised people to bring their Computerized National Identity Card (CNIC) to cast vote on the elec­tion day. The ECP, in a message, said no person would be allowed to cast his vote at the polling station without having original CNIC. No other docu­ment including a copy of CNIC, pass­port and driving license would be ac­ceptable for casting a vote.

The commission further said anyone having an expired CNIC can cast his/her votes. The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has urged the public to utilize informative video available on its official website and YouTube instead of relying on unauthorised so­cial media sites for such content.

According to Election Commission spokesperson, a video circulating on social media about the printing and size of ballot paper, is misleading. He said the public should have full trust in the content and materials provided by the ECP and refrain from relying on social media unauthorized content. He emphasized that complaints in this regard could be lodged through the ECP’s Complaint Cell or by calling 051-111-327-000. He clarified that ballot papers are printed in ascending order following the list of candidates’ names in Urdu language.

ECP ISSUES NOTICE TO DANIYAL FOR VIOLATING CODE OF CONDUCT

The Election Commission of Paki­stan (ECP) Wednesday issued notice to Daniyal Aziz, a candidate NA-75 Narowal for violating the code of con­duct and fixed the hearing of the case on February 10.

According to Spokesman, the com­mission had decided that if Daniyal Aziz would be declared successful in the general election, the issuance of his final notification would be subject to decision of the ECP.

The commission took the decision in the light of the report of the District Monitoring Officer Narowal, in which it has been stated that the above-men­tioned candidate is repeatedly violat­ing the code of conduct and neither respond to the notices issued by the District Monitoring Officer.

Daniyal was fined Rs 50, 000 for vio­lating the code of conduct, which he did not pay, due to which legal action would be taken against him, he added.