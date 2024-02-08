Over 11,000 youth earn Rs 130m through e-Rozgaar Training Programme

LAHORE - Through e-Rozgaar Training Program, over 11,000 youth from across Punjab graduated in 2023, collectively earning a staggering Rs. 130 million. This was disclosed during a project review meeting chaired by PITB Chairman Faisal Yousaf. PITB DG e-Governance Sajid Latif was also present on the occasion. The e-Rozgaar Training Program, an initiative of the Punjab Information Technology Board (PITB) in collaboration with the Department of Youth Affairs and Sports, aims at training of unemployed youth in the areas of Digital Marketing, Web Development, Social Media Marketing, e-Commerce, Graphic Designing, and Freelancing. The graduates of the e-Rozgaar Training Program have collectively earned over Rs. 130 million in 2023 alone, showcasing the tangible economic impact of empowering the youth with in-demand digital skills. The significant participation of females is noteworthy as 60% of the e-Rozgaar graduates constitute females. This underscores the program’s commitment to gender inclusivity and the empowerment of women in the digital realm. The e-Rozgaar Training Program operates through 45 centers strategically positioned across Punjab, ensuring accessibility for aspiring youth in both urban and rural areas. In 2023, the program expanded its impact by onboarding eight more public and private partners. PITB Chairman Faisal Yousaf expressed his satisfaction, stating, “The success of the e-Rozgaar Training Program is a testament to our commitment to empowering the youth with the skills needed for the digital age. We are not just training individuals; we are building a workforce that will contribute significantly to the digital economy.” Meanwhile, Lahore Waste Management Company (LWMC) has successfully executed a zero-waste operation across the city in preparation for the elections 2024. With a diligent effort to maintain cleanliness, LWMC deployed staff at 4357 polling stations set up across the city. LWMC spokesperson Umar Chaudhry affirmed that extensive cleaning operation would continue even after the elections.

Meanwhile, Punjab Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi has ordered to complete SIMS (Services Institute of Medical Sciences) lab and diagnostic centre and the Shadman Khidmat center in 10 days and tasked Commissioner Muhammad Ali Randhawa. During his nocturnal inspection, the CM further directed allocating parking spaces and ensuring ample room for driving tests. IG police, CCPO, chief engineer LDA, and others were also present. Chairman Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Mohsin Naqvi visited Gaddafi Stadium and National Cricket Academy (NCA) and reviewed facilities and development projects at the sites. The incumbent Chairman PCB was briefed on the preparations for the HBL PSL 9 at the Gaddafi stadium while he visited the dressing rooms and other public facilities. Naqvi was also given a detailed briefing on the upgradation of the NCA accommodation. During his visit to both places, he instructed the NESPAK, Infrastructure Development Authority of Punjab (IDAP), and Communications and Works Department (C&W) Punjab to present a roadmap for revamping of NCA and Gaddafi Stadium by the end of week. He was accompanied by Salman Naseer, COO of PCB, Secretary C&W Sohail Ashraf and Wahab Riaz, Chief Selector Pakistan men’s team.