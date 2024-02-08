Over 870,000 to exercise right of franchise in Dir Lower todaytal

DIR LOWER - More than 870000 vot­ers would exercise their right of franchise from two National Assembly and five provincial as­sembly seats in Dir Low­er in the general election 2024.

A statistical report of voters and polling sta­tions on Wednesday re­vealed that around half of the population of a to­tal of 16.50000 residents of Dir Lower is eligible to cast votes in the general election.

According to the 7th digital census of 2023, the total population of the Dir Lower district was 1660528, of which 817545 were male while 842927 consisted of fe­males. The number of transgenders in the dis­trict was counted at 26. The total number of voters in the district was 870852 of which 481809 were male voters and 389043 were female voters.

In NA-6, the number of total registered vot­ers was 457075 of which 253972 were male and 203103 were female vot­ers. In the constituency, a total of 307 polling sta­tions have been estab­lished of which 80 were specified for male voters while 7 were for female voters and the number of combined polling sta­tions was 153.

Among these polling stations, 143 have been declared as highly sensi­tive while 119 as sensi­tive and 45 as normal.

Likewise, in NA-7 Dir Lower, the number of to­tal registered voters was 413777 of which 227837 were male voters while 185940 were female vot­ers. The number of poll­ing stations in NA-7 was 308, among which 96 were for male voters and 93 for female voters and the combined polling stations were 119.

Among the polling sta­tions, 45 were declared as highly sensitive, while 170 were as sensitive and 93 as normal.

Among five constitu­encies of the provincial assembly of Dir Low­er, the number of reg­istered voters in PK-14 was 182404, of which 100696 were male vot­ers while 8170 8 were female voters. In this PK constituency, a total of 31 polling stations have been established for male vot­ers and 29 for female vot­ers. In PK-14 Dir Lower, 129 polling stations have been established as com­bined, both for male and female voters.

In PK-15 Dir Low­er-II, the number of to­tal registered voters was 177459, of which 97082 were male voters while 80377 were female vot­ers. For the polling day, a total of 127 polling sta­tions were established in the constituency, 47 were for males, 45 for fe­males and 35 were com­bined polling stations.

Among these polling stations, 40 polling sta­tions have been declared as normal while 65 as sensitive and 22 as high­ly sensitive.

In PK-16 Dir Low­er-III, the number of to­tal registered voters was 172941, of which 94719 were male while 78222 were female voters.

A total of 133 polling stations have been es­tablished for the election day of which 37 were for male voters and 37 for female voters while 59 polling stations were combined. Of these poll­ing stations, 47 have been declared as normal, while 73 as sensitive and 13 as highly sensitive.

In PK-17 Dir Low­er-IV, the number of to­tal registered voters was 172353, of which 96450 were male voters and 75903 were female vot­ers. In the constituency, a total of 116 polling sta­tions have been estab­lished—among which 34 were for male and 30 for female voters while 52 as combined polling sta­tions. Among these poll­ing stations, 11 were de­clared as normal, while 55 as sensitive and 50 as highly sensitive.

In PK-18, Dir Low­er-V, the number of to­tal registered voters was 695165, of which 91881 were male voters while 73814 were female vot­ers. A total of 27 polling stations have been es­tablished in the constitu­ency for male voters, 26 for female voters and 57 as combined. In the con­stituency, 12 polling sta­tions were normal while 23, were sensitive and 75, were highly sensitive.