Pakistan, Germany ink 45m-euro agreements

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan and Germany on Wednesday signed 45 million euros agreements on technical development cooperation for starting new bilateral cooperation projects. Dr Kazim Niaz, Secretary for Economic Affairs Pakistan, and Alfred Grannas, German Ambassador to the Islamic Republic of Pakistan, witnessed the ceremony for signing of 45 million euros agreements on technical devel­opment cooperation for starting new bilateral cooperation projects. These new agreements are the result of a longstanding and trustful partnership between the two countries.

The newly commissioned projects align with the German development co­operation thematic areas of climate and energy, just transition; sustainable eco­nomic development, training and em­ployment; health, social protection and population policy. All ongoing and new projects work hand in hand with a holis­tic approach building synergies for well-rounded solutions to effectively tackle complex and global challenges like cli­mate change and inclusion of vulnerable groups such as women and youth.

Both parties highlighted the immense efforts taken in the past decades. The impact of the German development co­operation is proof for a successful coop­eration targeting the development sec­tors in need. Ambassador Alfred Grannas said: “The German-Pakistani develop­ment cooperation has left its footprints in the country. With the agreement we signed today, we aim to continue our joint path towards a sustainable future in Pakistan. Recently Svenja Schulze, German Minister for Economic Coopera­tion and Development, said: “Interna­tional cooperation doesn’t just help oth­ers. Above all, it helps us, because global problems can only be solved together.”

Secretary Dr Kazim Niaz: “We deeply appreciate the strong support that we have received on technical development cooperation. It would contribute to the socio-economic development of the country”. The German development co­operation has been supporting Pakistani government initiatives for over 60 years. We work together with our partners in support of their socio-economic reform agenda contributing to a sustainable, crisis-proof development. Therefore, the cooperation focuses on the core areas of ‘climate and energy, just transition’, ‘sustainable economic development, training and employment’, and ‘health, social protection and population policy’. Our works contributes to achieving the Sustainable Development Goals and are implemented in line with the Pakistan-German cooperation agreements.