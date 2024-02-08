Thursday, February 08, 2024
Pakistan-Russia Friendship Group head calls on FM

Staff Reporter
February 08, 2024
ISLAMABAD   -   Senator Vladmir Chizhov, Head of the Pak­istan-Russia Friendship Group of the Russian Fed­eration Council Wednesday called on Caretaker Foreign Minister Jalil Abbas Jilani and discussed matters re­lating to mutual concern. Senator Chizhov is visiting Pakistan as an Internation­al Observer for the general elections being held to­morrow (February 8). Dur­ing the meeting, the foreign minister underscored Pak­istan’s commitment to free and fair elections and ex­plained the electoral pro­cess and security arrange­ments for a peaceful and transparent elections. He also reaffirmed Pakistan’s commitment to strengthen Pakistan-Russia bilateral cooperation for mutual benefit of the peoples of the two countries.

