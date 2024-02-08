Partial restoration of cellular services across country: Interior Ministry

The Interior Ministry announced that cellular services have been partially reinstated in various regions of the country. Earlier, due to security concerns, mobile phone and internet services were suspended nationwide.

In an update posted on X around 8 pm, the ministry stated that cellular services have been resumed in areas including Bhakkar, Sargodha, Taxila, Gujar Khan Chakri, Loralai, Sibi, Jhal Magsi, and throughout Sindh, with the exception of Malir and Karachi.

اہم اعلان:

ملک کے مختلف حصوں میں موبائل سروسز جزوی طور پر بحال ہونا شروع ہو گئی ہیں۔ جلد پورے ملک میں موبائل سروسز بحال ہو جائیں گے۔#Elections2024 — Ministry of Interior GoP (@MOIofficialGoP) February 8, 2024

In a subsequent announcement, the ministry indicated that mobile phone services would imminently be reinstated nationwide.