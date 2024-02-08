Thursday, February 08, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Partial restoration of cellular services across country: Interior Ministry

Partial restoration of cellular services across country: Interior Ministry
Web Desk
8:24 PM | February 08, 2024
Headlines, National

The Interior Ministry announced that cellular services have been partially reinstated in various regions of the country. Earlier, due to security concerns, mobile phone and internet services were suspended nationwide.

In an update posted on X around 8 pm, the ministry stated that cellular services have been resumed in areas including Bhakkar, Sargodha, Taxila, Gujar Khan Chakri, Loralai, Sibi, Jhal Magsi, and throughout Sindh, with the exception of Malir and Karachi.

In a subsequent announcement, the ministry indicated that mobile phone services would imminently be reinstated nationwide.

Tags:

Web Desk

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-02-08/Lahore/epaper_img_1707375103.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024