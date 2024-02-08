The discovery of the first exoplanet in 1992 marked a profound milestone in astronomy, challenging long-held beliefs about planetary systems beyond our solar system. Led by astrono­mers Aleksander Wolszczan and Dale Frail, the de­tection of an exoplanet orbiting a pulsar in the con­stellation Virgo revolutionised our understanding of the cosmos. Prior to this breakthrough, the existence of planets beyond our solar system was purely specu­lative. This historic event opened new avenues for re­search, igniting a fervent quest to explore the diver­sity and abundance of planets orbiting distant stars, ultimately reshaping our perception of the universe.