February 08, 2024
Past in Perspective

“Two possibilities exist: either we are alone in the universe or we are not. Both are equally terrifying.” –Arthur C. Clarke

Past in Perspective
February 08, 2024
Past in Perspective

The discovery of the first exoplanet in 1992 marked a profound milestone in astronomy, challenging long-held beliefs about planetary systems beyond our solar system. Led by astrono­mers Aleksander Wolszczan and Dale Frail, the de­tection of an exoplanet orbiting a pulsar in the con­stellation Virgo revolutionised our understanding of the cosmos. Prior to this breakthrough, the existence of planets beyond our solar system was purely specu­lative. This historic event opened new avenues for re­search, igniting a fervent quest to explore the diver­sity and abundance of planets orbiting distant stars, ultimately reshaping our perception of the universe.

