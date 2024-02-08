People hope for transparent, fair elections: Survey

ISLAMABAD - Pakistani people charged with determination, enthu­siasm, hope for transparent and fair elections with continuation of democratic process and February 08 elections.

IPSOS, a Pakistan-based organisation which con­ducts surveys based on public opinion, has conduct­ed the Pakistan Pulse Survey focused February 08 elections.

According to the survey, 76% of Pakistanis will ac­cept the results of the 2024 elections, while 17% have not expressed any opinion.

In rural areas, 77% are willing to accept the elec­tion results, compared to 74% in urban areas.

The survey indicates a higher proportion of accept­ance for the transparency of the 2024 elections and their results in rural areas.

In Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 79% are willing to accept the results, Punjab has 78%, Balochistan 63%, Sindh 74%, and Islamabad 53%.

These results highlight the optimism of the Paki­stani people regarding the transparency and conduct of the 2024 elections, considering them crucial for the country’s progress in the path of democracy.