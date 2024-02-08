People hope for transparent, fair elections: Survey

ISLAMABAD - Pakistani people charged with determination, enthusiasm, hope for transparent and fair elections with continuation of democratic process and February 08 elections.
IPSOS, a Pakistan-based organisation which conducts surveys based on public opinion, has conducted the Pakistan Pulse Survey focused February 08 elections.
According to the survey, 76% of Pakistanis will accept the results of the 2024 elections, while 17% have not expressed any opinion.
In rural areas, 77% are willing to accept the election results, compared to 74% in urban areas.
The survey indicates a higher proportion of acceptance for the transparency of the 2024 elections and their results in rural areas.
In Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 79% are willing to accept the results, Punjab has 78%, Balochistan 63%, Sindh 74%, and Islamabad 53%.
These results highlight the optimism of the Pakistani people regarding the transparency and conduct of the 2024 elections, considering them crucial for the country’s progress in the path of democracy.