Philippine landslide buries 20 people inside two buses

MANILA - Rescuers searched Wednesday for 20 people trapped inside two buses buried by a rain-induced landslide in a mountain­ous region of the south­ern Philippines, an official said. At least 28 people were on board two buses outside a gold mine in Davao de Oro province on Mindanao island when the landslide hit Tuesday night, but eight managed to escape, provincial di­saster official Edward Macapili told AFP. Eleven villagers were also in­jured. Two of them were seriously hurt and were airlifted to a hospital in Davao City for treatment, Macapili said. “There was no sign that a landslide would occur because the rains stopped on Thurs­day and by Friday it was already sunny and hot,” Macapili said. Rain has pounded parts of Mind­anao off and on for weeks, forcing tens of thousands into emergency shel­ters. At least 18 people died from landslides and flooding in the region last week, the national disas­ter agency said in its lat­est update.