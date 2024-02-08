Thursday, February 08, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

PID makes elaborate arrangements for coverage of polling, elections results

APP
February 08, 2024
Regional, Islamabad, Newspaper

ISLAMABAD  -  Press Information Department (PID) has made elaborate ar­rangements for coverage of the polling and the elections results.

For coverage of polling sta­tions, 37 media teams of local and foreign correspondents will be conducted at various polling stations in the urban and rural areas by PID headquarters and its regional offices, said a press release issued here Wednesday.

In addition, PID has set up elec­tion media centers in Islamabad and its regional offices at the provisional capitals. The center at Islamabad has been equipped with the latest means of com­munication to enable journalists to file their reports through the fastest available means.

The Election Media Centre will make available to the journalists all the necessary facilitation un­der one roof, where journalists will be able to instantly receive election results as announced by the Election Commission and transmit the same to their re­spective media outlets. All the regional offices will also setup media Election Media Centre at their respective stations.

President Alvi visits Wafaqi Mohtasib office in Islamabad

Tags:

APP

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-02-07/Lahore/epaper_img_1707286515.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024