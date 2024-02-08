Thursday, February 08, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

PO among three accused held

Staff Reporter
February 08, 2024
Regional, Multan, Newspaper

MULTAN   -  A proclaimed offender (PO) among the three accused was arrested with as many motorbikes recovered from their possession. According to a police source, a team of Mu­hafiz squad registered as number- 5 stopped a suspected motor­bike. While check­ing the identification through E-police app, it was discovered that the motorbike was sto­len and its case number 2029/2023 registered with Basti Maluk police station. The accused being suspected as the proclaimed offender was handed over to Mu­zaffarabad police sta­tion. Another team of Muhafiz squad No 11 intercepted a motorbike and while checking the bike through the same method of the E-police app, it was again found that was theft out and case number 785/21 was registered with the police station of Sham­shabad. The accused bike rider was handed over to the police sta­tion concerned. Mu­hafiz squad team No 2 handed over the third suspected accused to Jalilabad police station same after containing a motorbike through the checking procedure from the E-police app.

President Alvi visits Wafaqi Mohtasib office in Islamabad

Tags:

Staff Reporter

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-02-07/Lahore/epaper_img_1707286515.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024