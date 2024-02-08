Thursday, February 08, 2024
Police conduct flag march in connection with election security

February 08, 2024
LAHORE   -   Rawalpindi district police here on Wednesday conducted a flag march regarding the security of General Elections 2024. Rawalpindi Police, Pak Army, Rangers and other law enforcement agencies participated in the flag march. The flag march was conducted under the supervision of City Police Officer, Rawalpindi, SSP Operations, Divisional SPs and other senior officers. Separate flag marches were conducted in seven constituencies of the district including NA-51, 52, 53, 54, 55, 56 and 57. The purpose of the flag march is to express the determination to conduct the elections 2024 peacefully. According to CPO, more than 9500 Rawalpindi Police personnel would perform security duty for Election 2024. Security would be deployed at polling stations of 580-A, 980-B and 1221-C category, the CPO added. He informed that the city had been divided into 280 clusters for security patrolling. Elite commandos would patrol on Murree Road, and Mall Road, near important places, he added. Pakistan Army and Rangers Quick Response Force would also perform patrol duties at important places, he informed. The CPO said that Police Quick Response Teams would patrol across the city and provide immediate response if required.

