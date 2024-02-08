Thursday, February 08, 2024
Political rivals flexing muscles to secure maximum slots

February 08, 2024
FAISALABAD   -  Deeply en­trenched in caste system, the in­dustrial hub of Pakistan is once again witnessing the old faces con­testing 2024 elections embracing more or less the same slogans of economic revival, jobs and amelio­rating the lot of people.

Although social media has rev­olutionised the society in the awareness regime, yet the old doc­trine of caste and incentives based politics still persists in most parts of the country and Faisalabad is not an exception. 

Known as Manchester of Paki­stan – Faisalabad district is gen­erally dominated by Jutt, Rajpoot, Gujjar, Arain, Ansari, Baloch bra­daris with some other clans set­tled here even prior to the Inde­pendence of Pakistan.

Besides having their strong caste base, these candidates also own the tickets of key national po­litical parties like Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz and Pakistan Peo­ples’ Party with some candidates contesting as independents and claiming to be supported by PTI whose symbol of ‘Bat’ was sus­pended by the ECP due to faulty intra party elections.

Future promises and hopes like always remain in the heart of elec­tion campaign with PML-N en­suring to putting the country on strong economic footing and PPPP promising employments, sala­ries increase, BISP expansion and grassroots development.

Housing over eight million pop­ulace, 5,297,899 Faisalabad vot­ers including 2,841,085 male and 2,456,814 female - would be vot­ing to elect 10 MNAs and 21 MPAs out of 277 and 574 candidates contesting elections respective­ly for National and Provincial As­sembly seats.

Political figures like Rana San­aullah Khan, Abid Sher Ali, Haji Akram Ansari, Rana Farooq Saeed Khan, Hafiz Mumtaz Ahmad, Ha­mayun Akhtar Khan, Ali Afzal Sahi, Mina Irfan Mannan, Shahbaz Ba­bar, Arif Gill, Saadullah Baloch and Ali Gohar Baloch from top known Bradaris of the district. 

In the most important contest across the district, PML-N Punjab President, Former Interior Minis­ter Rana Sanaullah Khan is facing his rival Dr Nisar Ahmed ex-MNA in NA-100. Rana Sana was elected from this constituency (then 106) during 2018 general elections. Sidra Saeed is contesting in this constituency as PPP candidate.

Another important contest is in NA-97 where former federal min­ister and IPP stalwart Hamayun Akhtar Khan is facing PML-N’s Ali Gohar of Baloch clan. Saadullah Ba­loch parental nephew of Ali Gohar and Aysha Rajab Ali, widow of for­mer MNA Rajab Ali Baloch (sister-in-law of Ali Gohar) are also con­testing from the same constituency.

The third important contest is expected in NA-102 where for­mer federal minister Abid Sher Ali is contesting against independent candidate Changaiz Khan Kakar and Rana Naeem of PPP.

As former Opposition Leader in National Assembly Raja Riaz Ah­mad has retired from elections, his son Danyal Ahmad is contest­ing election on PML-N ticket from NA-104 against Jamaat-e-Islami candidate former President FCCI Rana Sikandar Azam and an inde­pendent Hamid Raza.

In NA-103, PML-N candidate, former state minister Haji Akram Ansari is trying his luck against in­dependent Ali Sarfaraz, the son of former federal minister Mian Za­hid Sarfraz. Former MNA Sheikh Khurram is also contesting as an independent candidate from this constituency.

PPP Central Punjab President, For­mer Federal Minister Rana Farooq Saeed is facing former PML-N MNA Shahbaz Babar and former Punjab Minister and an independent candi­date Hafiz Mumtaz in NA-98.

Former Speaker Punjab Assem­bly Muhammad Afzal Sahi has fielded his son Ali Afzal Sahi as independent candidate against PML-N’s Azad Ali Tabasum from NA-95. 

PML-N leader Talal Chaud­hary has retired in favour of Ma­lik Nawab Sher Waseer as PML-N candidate from NA-96. Independ­ent candidate Rai Haider Khan Kharl and Rai Shah Jehan of PPP are also contesting from this con­stituency.

In NA 99, former Punjab Minis­ter Malik Umar Farooq is now con­testing election as an independ­ent candidate to face Muhammad Qasim Farooq of PML-N and Neha Javed of PPP. 

Irfan Manan of PML-N, Muham­mad Afzal of PPP and independ­ents Rana Atif and Maj Gen (Retd) Akram Sahi are contesting from NA-101. Former Punjab ministers Latif Nazar and Khayal Ahmad Kastro are also contesting from different PP constituencies as in­dependent candidates.

As PML-N and PPP have an­nounced heavy manifestoes of masses welfare and independents expect sympathy vote from PTI voters, Faisalabadites hope to see an interesting contest today.

