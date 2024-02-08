Polling equipment distributed in Jamrud

KHYBER - The Election Commission of Pa­kistan (ECP) Khyber distributed polling equipment among Presid­ing Officers (POs) in Jamrud on Wednesday. The equipment, es­sential for polling day, included election lists, bags, screens for vot­er privacy, and stationary items. Following the collection, POs of re­mote areas left for their localities to execute official duties.

According to ECP rules, POs must reach their polling stations by Wednesday night (07 February 2024) to ensure a smooth general election on the next morning (08 February). Across the Khyber dis­trict, 342 polling stations were set up for NA-27. Additionally, PK-69 (Khyber-1) had 108 polling sta­tions, PK-70 (Khyber-2) had 117, and PK-71 (Khyber-3) had 117.

A coalition of 50 civil society or­ganizations, Free and Fair Election Network (FAFEN), will deploy ap­proximately 19,000 observers to monitor 85% of National Assem­bly polling stations nationwide.