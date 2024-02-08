Polling equipment distributed in Jamrud

KHYBER - The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) Khyber distributed polling equipment among Presiding Officers (POs) in Jamrud on Wednesday. The equipment, essential for polling day, included election lists, bags, screens for voter privacy, and stationary items. Following the collection, POs of remote areas left for their localities to execute official duties.
According to ECP rules, POs must reach their polling stations by Wednesday night (07 February 2024) to ensure a smooth general election on the next morning (08 February). Across the Khyber district, 342 polling stations were set up for NA-27. Additionally, PK-69 (Khyber-1) had 108 polling stations, PK-70 (Khyber-2) had 117, and PK-71 (Khyber-3) had 117.
A coalition of 50 civil society organizations, Free and Fair Election Network (FAFEN), will deploy approximately 19,000 observers to monitor 85% of National Assembly polling stations nationwide.