President Alvi visits Wafaqi Mohtasib office in Islamabad

ISLAMABAD - Wafaqi Mohtasib resolved 193,028 complaints against the maladministration of government departments and provided relief worth Rs 4.898 billion to citizens. The Mohtasib pro­cessed a record 194,099 complaints during 2023, recording a surge of 18% in processing as compared to the previous year while the disposal of complaints increased by 22% as com­pared to 2022. Furthermore, on the recommendations of Wa­faqi Mohtasib, 18,000 street children were enrolled in govern­ment schools in Islamabad. This was highlighted by Wafaqi Mohtasib (Ombudsman), Ejaz Ahmad Qureshi, during a brief­ing given to President Dr Arif Alvi, who visited Wafaqi Mohta­sib Office here Wednesday. The meeting was attended by advi­sors to the Ombudsman and senior officials of the Mohtasib.

While briefing the President, the Federal Ombudsman highlighted the role and performance of the institution. He informed that 193,028 complaints were addressed in 2023, whereas, monetary relief of Rs 4.898 billion was provided to the complainants. The meeting was told that 85.4% of Wa­faqi Mohtasib‘s decisions were implemented last year, and efforts were underway to further improve the implementa­tion rate. It was apprised that the greater use of technology in Mohtasib had enhanced people’s accessibility as 48,190 complaints in 2023 were registered online, which was an increase of 47% from the year 2022. Similarly, 22,321 com­plaints were received through Mohtasib’s mobile App in 2023 with an increase of 21% as compared to 2022.

The meeting was also told that under the Integrated Com­plaint Resolution System, 18,469 complaints were processed in 2023, whereas Mohtasib’s teams had also held open courts, and inspection visits to address people’s grievances against government agencies. It was added that 2,113 cases were disposed of through the Informal Resolution of Disputes. The steps taken for the facilitation and resolution of complaints, filed by Overseas Pakistanis, were also highlighted. The Mohta­sib further informed that the awareness campaign, undertak­en by the Ombudsman, had greatly increased its outreach as well as helped address people’s complaints at their doorsteps. Highlighting the significance of Mohtasib in the provision of expeditious justice and curbing corrupt practices, the Presi­dent said that Mohtasib was helping promote good governance and delivering free-of-cost justice to people. He stressed the need to further enhance awareness among the people about the role and services of Mohtasib in the provision of timely jus­tice against maladministration of govt departments.