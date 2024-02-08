PTI demands ECP to extend polling time

The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) demanded the Election Commission of Pakistan extend the polling time by an hour.

"The ECP should extend the polling time till 6 pm," the party urged.

PTI chief organiser Umar Ayub lauded voters who visited polling stations despite hurdles like internet closure and suspension of mobile phone services. He asked party's polling agents to submit an application demanding an extension in polling time.

The voting started at 8 am and continued till 5 pm.

The PTI office-bearer said that the party received complaints from their polling agents about sluggishness of the process.

Ayub said that the voters should be supported in exercising their right to vote.

Nevertheless, the ECP categorically stated that no extension would be given.