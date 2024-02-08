Punjab CM Naqvi inaugurates Rawalpindi Safe City project

RAWALPINDI - Chief Minister Punjab Syed Mohsin Raza Naqvi inaugurated the Rs4.6 billion Rawalpindi Safe City project. Speaking on this occasion, the caretaker chief minister said that this was a happy day for the people of Rawalpindi and the entire team.
It was an almost impossible task as the work started very late, he said, adding that Rawalpindi Police has done hard work to fight crime. He said he was surprised to see the gymkhana. Rawalpindi was lucky that most of the spending was done here, he said, adding that dozens of projects, including ring road, mall road and renovation of the hospitals have been completed here.
MD of Safe City Authority Punjab Ahsan Yunus said on this occasion that after so much hard work was done to complete the task.