Punjab CM Naqvi inaugurates Rawalpindi Safe City project

RAWALPINDI - Chief Min­ister Punjab Syed Mohsin Raza Naqvi inaugurated the Rs4.6 billion Rawalpindi Safe City project. Speaking on this occa­sion, the caretaker chief minis­ter said that this was a happy day for the people of Rawalpin­di and the entire team.

It was an almost impossible task as the work started very late, he said, adding that Rawal­pindi Police has done hard work to fight crime. He said he was surprised to see the gym­khana. Rawalpindi was lucky that most of the spending was done here, he said, adding that dozens of projects, including ring road, mall road and reno­vation of the hospitals have been completed here.

MD of Safe City Authority Pun­jab Ahsan Yunus said on this occa­sion that after so much hard work was done to complete the task.