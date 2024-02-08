Retired Radwanska back on court on Padel Tour

MADRID - For­mer world number two Agnieszka Radwanska is considering a new career as a padel professional after recently making her debut on the CUPRA FIP Tour in Spain. Poland’s Radwanska, who reached the Wimbledon final in 2012 where she lost to Ser­ena Williams, played with compatriot Marta Doma­chowska, another former tennis professional. They reached the last 16 of the tournament and Radwan­ska, who retired in 2018, said she would like to en­ter another event. “I would still like to play on the FIP circuit, because padel is a sport I like and it is grow­ing all over the world,” the 34-year-old said of the racket sport that combines elements of tennis and squash. “The good thing is that I don’t need to plan the season from start to finish. If my schedule al­lows, I will be back on the court soon.” Radwanska said adapting from tennis was not as easy as some might think. “I find it a dy­namic and fun sport: I play as soon as I can, even twice a week, compatibly with my role of mother,” she said in an interview with the International Padel Federation. “It is very dif­ficult. Certainly in touch, having played tennis helps, volleys are not a problem. The problem is I would like to hit hard every time but I can’t. “Padel is a sport that never allows you to relax during the point, ev­ery point is a struggle.”