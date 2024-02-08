Rupee gains 8 paisas against dollar

ISLAMABAD - The ru­pee on Wednesday gained 08 paisas against the US dollar in the interbank trading and closed at Rs 279.34 against the previous day’s closing of Rs 279.42. However, accord­ing to the Forex Associa­tion of Pakistan (FAP), the buying and selling rates of the dollar in the open mar­ket stood at Rs 279 and Rs 281.5 respectively. The price of the Euro increased by 11 paisas to close at Rs300.59 against the last day’s clos­ing of Rs300.48, according to the State Bank of Paki­stan (SBP). The Japanese Yen remained unchanged to close at Rs1.88, whereas an increase of Rs1.63 was wit­nessed in the exchange rate of the British Pound, which was traded at Rs 352.52 compared to the last closing of Rs 350.89. The exchange rates of the Emirates Dir­ham and the Saudi Riyal de­creased by 02 paisas and 03 paisas to close at Rs 76.05 and Rs 74.48 respectively.