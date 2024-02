SARGODHA - Sargodha Police on Wednesday launched a mas­sive crackdown against criminals and claimed to have arrested 12 accused. A police spokesperson said that the policemen raided different locali­ties and arrested Shakoor, Abdul Rehman, Tahir, Naeem, Saleem Nadeem and others besides recov­ering 2-kg of hashish,1-kg hereon, seven pistols, three guns, 233 rounds and valuables.