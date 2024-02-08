Senegal plunged into crisis as opposition blasts ‘democratic bankruptcy’

DAKAR - Senegal’s opposition on Wednesday denounced a “consti­tutional coup” after parliament voted to delay the presi­dential election by 10 months, plunging the country into its worst crisis in decades. West African bloc ECOWAS said it “encourages” Senegal, a member state, to urgently restore the electoral timetable, adding it was following events “with concern”. Lawmakers backed postponing this month’s vote until December 15 during a heated de­bate, which at times descended into shoving and pushing.

The proposal eventually passed almost unanimously late on Monday, but only after security forces stormed the chamber and removed some opposition deputies.

Ousseynou Ly, head of the Patriots of Senegal (PASTEF) party that was last year dissolved by authorities over protests, said five legislators who were either party mem­bers or allies were arrested on Tuesday in Dakar. The vote paves the way for President Macky Sall -- whose second term was due to expire in early April -- to remain in office until his successor is installed, probably in 2025. Opposi­tion members said the country had been taken “hostage”. It is the first time that Senegalese voters, who were due to elect their fifth president on February 25, head to the ballot box almost 10 months later than planned.