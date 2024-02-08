SHC directs LEAs to use modern technology to recover missing persons

KARACHI - The Sindh High Court has issued a strong direc­tive to law enforcement agencies to utilise modern technology and devices in their efforts to recover missing individuals. This order came during a hearing on petitions filed by families seeking the return of their loved ones who have vanished.

Justice Naimatullah Phalpoto presided over the hearing, questioning the investigating offi­cer about the measures taken to locate missing citizens. While the officer reported conducting 14 Joint Investigation Teams (JITs) and reaching out to various agencies, the court deemed these ef­forts insufficient. Specifically, the families of Hasan Dilawar, missing from Landhi, and Habib Khan, missing from Shah Latif, presented their cases be­fore the court, pleading for their loved ones’ safe return. In response, the court not only ordered the reconvening of JITs and the Provincial Task Force but also emphasized the crucial role of modern technology in expediting the search.

This emphasis marks a significant development, highlighting the potential of technological advance­ments in tackling the critical issue of missing per­sons. The court expects law enforcement to leverage tools like advanced tracking systems, facial recogni­tion software, and data analysis to enhance their investigations and bring missing individuals home. The hearing concluded with a four-week adjourn­ment, during which time the court expects a com­prehensive progress report detailing the actions taken and results achieved in recovering Hasan Di­lawar, Habib Khan, and other missing citizens. This renewed focus on utilizing modern technology in missing person cases offers a glimmer of hope for families desperately seeking answers and reunions.