KARACHI - A Spokesman for the Elec­tion Commission of Sindh on Wednesday categori­cally rebutted a video cir­culating on social media in which ballot papers are being stamped and termed it as a fake video. He said that symbol of bat was clearly visible in a ballot paper whereas that the symbol had not been allotted to any political party in the upcoming general elections 2024. He said that spread of such fake and fabricated video should be avoided on social media.