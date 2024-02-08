Sindh governor commends ECP's role for election arrangements

Sindh Governor Kamran Tessori on Thursday expressed his satisfaction over the arrangements made for the elections 2024 by the election commission. He also commended the efforts of the election commission for smooth flow of election process in most parts of the province.

Talking to a private news channel after casting his vote, he said that minor complaints were reported but the overall set up and arrangements of the election commission for the polling was laudable.

In reply to a question about the shutdown of mobile signals and internet facilities, Governor Tessori said that the step was taken to protect people’s lives and property and that was the top priority of the caretaker government, he added.

He said that all necessary measures had been taken for security reasons, and safety of the citizens.

In an appeal to the public, the Governor said, every person should exercise their right to vote for the future of this country.