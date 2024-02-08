Sindh Interior Minister visits polling stations

KARACHI - Caretaker Home Minister of Sindh Brigadier (Rtd) Hariz Nawaz on Wednesday visited various highly sensitive polling stations of the metropolis and re­viewed the security arrangements. He visited the polling stations set up at DJ Science College (Burns Road) and Ghulaman Abbas School (Maripur Road).

The minister also visited the centre set up for distribution of election materials at CMS Boys School, Napier Road. He said that ensuring the implementation of the code of conduct and SOPs issued by the Election Commission of Pakistan and conducting peaceful elections is the first priority of the caretaker government. He appealed to the pub­lic to cooperate with the police and other law en­forcement agencies to maintain peace and report any suspicious activity immediately. He further said that aerial firing and display of weapons will not be tolerated and immediate action will be taken against those who take the law into their hands.