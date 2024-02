Sindh’s caretaker Chief Minister Justice (r) Maqbool Baqar carried out an aerial review of the security arrangements made for the 2024 elections in Karachi on Thursday.

According to reports, the caretaker chief minister was accompanied by the Sindh Police chief.

During the tour, the Sindh Police chief informed the caretaker chief minister that aerial monitoring of different areas of Karachi was being conducted to ensure security for the electoral exercise.