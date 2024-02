TANDO, MUHAMMAD KHAN - So­lar batteries and other electric appliances were stolen from a mosque here, police said on Wednesday. According to details, robbers barged into Jamia mosque of Nasirabad in Tando Mu­hammad Khan by break­ing opened the window of Mehrab. The robbers took away the solar bat­teries, electric applianc­es and other valuables from the mosque. The police registered a case into the incident and started an investigation.