Spain’s prime minister defends Eurovision entry

MADRID - Spain’s Prime Minister, Pedro Sánchez, has defended the country’s Eurovision song after it was branded “anti-women”. The electro-pop anthem Zorra has come under fire because its title, which means vixen, is more often used to mean “bitch” or “slut” in Spanish slang. The song “insults women in a way”, said the Feminist Movement of Madrid in a statement. But Mr Sánchez dismissed the criticism, saying the song challenged rutine stereotypes. “It seems to me that feminism is not only fair, it can be fun, and this type of provocation must come from culture,” he told the Al Rojo Vivo programme on La Sexta television. Zorra is performed by Nebulossa - a duo formed by María “Mery” Bas and Mark Dasous, from the village Ondara in Allicante. They have been married for 20 years and raised two children before forming their band in 2018. The group made headlines last year when they split from Spain’s main feminist movement, the 8M Commission, over its support for trans rights legislation, and later organised a separate march for International Women’s Day. Nebulossa were chosen to represent Spain in a televised competition last weekend, beating second place contestant Jorge González by just two votes in a public vote. Their song has already become a viral sensation, with more than 2.5 million views on YouTube, and the couple said they were taken aback by their success. “People have adopted it as such and that is the best thing that can happen to an artist. It happens to very few.”