Sri Lanka drop former skipper from ODI squad for Afghanistan series

Sri Lanka announced their 16-member squad for the upcoming three-match ODI series against Afghanistan.

Former Sri Lanka captain Dasun Shanaka has been dropped from the ODI squad for the Afghanistan series.

Apart from Shanaka, Sri Lanka have made two more changes to the squad that played against Zimbabwe, with Nuwanidu Fernando and Jeffrey Vandersay missing out. Chamika Karunaratne and Shevon Daniel have been drafted in in their place.

Following the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023, in which Sri Lanka secured the 9th position out of 10 teams, Shanaka was relieved from captaincy duties. He played only two matches at the showpiece event after which he was ruled out of the tournament due to a thigh injury.

In Shanaka's absence, Kusal Mendis took over and was eventually named the full-time ODI captain.

Shanaka did retain his place in the squad against Zimbabwe but was dropped for the final game.

The former Sri Lanka skipper has endured a rough patch lately in ODI cricket, with the 32-year-old scoring only 353 runs at an average of 17.65 in 26 matches since the start of 2023.