The Political Experience

The request made in the Supreme Court to address the al­leged violation of election law by Pakistan Peoples Par­ty Chairman, Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari, raises important questions about adherence to legal protocols in the electoral process. The petitioner’s argument, citing Section 205 of the Elections Act 2017, underscores the need for clarity regard­ing membership suspension and the potential conflicts arising from holding positions in more than one political party. While being the chairman of PPP, Bilawal Bhutto is contesting elec­tions from PPP- Parliamentarians.

This alleged violation of the law highlights the complexities within Pakistan’s political and electoral landscape. The num­ber of cases filed in the courts regarding electoral ambiguities is many. And we know for a fact that timely closure of these cas­es could not be achieved. But such petitions allow a chance for both the Election Commission of Pakistan and the judiciary to initiate reforms and law amends as per the evolving needs of the democratic process. The phase of democratic transitioning means that Pakistan can utilise the edge to indigenise laws ac­cording to the political culture.

It is also important that the law should apply to all citizens equally and without discrimination. The hierarchy in the po­litical structure should not allow those in executive roles to bend rules and get away with it. Pakistan’s political system needs transparency more than anything. And electoral fairness is where it begins. While Bilawal Bhutto Zardari contested the last elections in a similar way, it should not become an excuse for placing precedence or practice above the election law.

The Election Commission has a greater role to play in these matters. It is the Commission’s responsibility to sift overlap­ping political associations and resolve them before they sur­face as a dispute or conflict before a court of law. Bit by bit, and with every election cycle held regularly, the whole democratic structure and institutions of the country will have more expe­rience to filter out legal transgression from a genuine need for legal or policy reform.