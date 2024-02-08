Thursday, February 08, 2024
Three coaches of goods train derailed near Jahanian

February 08, 2024
KHANEWAL  -   Three coaches of a Ka­rachi-bound goods train derailed near Jahanian in Khanewal district on Wednesday morning. Di­visional Superintendent Railways Multan divi­sion Kashif Farooq Butt reached the spot leading an official team to initiate a track clearance exercise under his supervision. Railways Multan spokes­man quoting DS Railways, said, the train operations would not be affected due to the derailment. He said that trains would con­tinue to operate through loop lines. There was no report of injuries to any­one in the incident. 

