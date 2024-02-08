Tourism can be further promoted in GB: Caretaker PM

ISLAMABAD - Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar has said tourism can be further promoted in Gilgit-Baltistan by developing communication system and necessary infrastructure in the area. He was talking to a seventeen-member delegation of Royal Foundation of Gilgit Baltistan led by its Chairman Raja Nazim-ul-Ameen in Islamabad on Wednesday. The Prime Minister said it will also help create opportunities for economic development in Gilgit-Baltistan. He said a positive trend in tourism was witnessed after upgradation of the Skardu Airport to international level. He said Gilgit-Baltistan is rich with natural resources and its people are very hospitable. Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar said several countries have expressed their interest to have joint ventures with Pakistan in the field of tourism. The Prime Minister also instructed the concerned officials to devise a strategy to look for a sustainable solution to address electricity problems in Gilgit-Baltistan. Besides, he directed to enhance quota of GB students in all disciplines of higher and technical education in all the provinces. The Prime Minister also appreciated services of the Royal Foundation for the development of Gilgit-Baltistan. The delegation presented suggestions to the Prime Minister for the improvement of various departments in Gilgit-Baltistan. The Prime Minister, on the occasion, was briefed that over 1.6 million tourists visit the area last year.