Tourism can be further promoted in GB: Caretaker PM

ISLAMABAD - Caretaker Prime Minister An­waar-ul-Haq Kakar has said tourism can be further pro­moted in Gilgit-Baltistan by developing communication system and necessary infra­structure in the area. He was talking to a seventeen-mem­ber delegation of Royal Foun­dation of Gilgit Baltistan led by its Chairman Raja Naz­im-ul-Ameen in Islamabad on Wednesday. The Prime Minis­ter said it will also help create opportunities for economic development in Gilgit-Baltis­tan. He said a positive trend in tourism was witnessed af­ter upgradation of the Skardu Airport to international level. He said Gilgit-Baltistan is rich with natural resources and its people are very hospitable. Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar said several countries have ex­pressed their interest to have joint ventures with Pakistan in the field of tourism. The Prime Minister also instruct­ed the concerned officials to devise a strategy to look for a sustainable solution to ad­dress electricity problems in Gilgit-Baltistan. Besides, he directed to enhance quota of GB students in all disciplines of higher and technical educa­tion in all the provinces. The Prime Minister also appre­ciated services of the Royal Foundation for the develop­ment of Gilgit-Baltistan. The delegation presented sugges­tions to the Prime Minister for the improvement of various departments in Gilgit-Baltis­tan. The Prime Minister, on the occasion, was briefed that over 1.6 million tourists visit the area last year.