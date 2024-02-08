Troops of Pak Army, Rangers to patrol in twin cities to maintain law and order on polling day

RAWALPINDI/ISLAMABAD - The bosses of police of twin cities have final­ised foolproof security plans for polling day of General Elections 2024, informed sources on Wednesday. As per security plan, the troops of Pakistan Army and Quick Respond Force of Rangers will patrol in sensitive places in Rawalpindi, whereas, Army will be on a standby in the federal capital and will be called in case of any emergency or any untow­ard incident, they said. As many as 9500 well equipped cops of Rawalpindi police while 6500 jawans of police will perform security duties in twin cities. Likewise, Rawalpindi police have conducted flag march in various constituencies to create a sense of security among the people and to maintain law and order in the city. “The QRF of Rawalpindi po­lice will patrol in the district and will give an immediate response in case of any untoward incident,” said Inspector Sajjad ul Hassan, the PRO to City Police Officer (CPO) Rawalpindi.

According to him, police have carried out flag march across the district a day before poll­ing day. He said that the flag march, supervised by CPO and SSP Operations, was also partici­pated by Pakistan Army troops, Rangers and other personnel of law enforcement agencies. The areas/ constituencies where flag march was conducted included NA-51,52,53,54,55 and 56, he said. He said the CPO had directed the cops to enhance patrolling in the district after city has been divided into 280 clusters. “Similarly, 580 polling stations have been de­clared as sensitive while 980 fall under 980 B category and 1221 are of C category,” he said. He said that CCTV cameras have also been in­stalled at the sensitive polling stations to mon­itor the movements of suspecious elements. “Deployment of Elite Force commandos will be made around all the sensitive buildings on Murree Road and Mall Road on orders of CPO as per security plan,” he said. He said that a special control room has been set up in Police Headquarters which was visited by the top bosses of police. He said that the distribution process of the polling boxes and ballot papers have been completed under police protec­tion. “Police are utilizing all the available re­sources for holding General Elections 2024 in a peaceful manner,” said Sajjad Ul Hassan. Meanwhile, the Islamabad Capital Police have also devised a comprehensive security plan to maintain law and order during polling in fed­eral capital by deploying 6500 well equipped cops, said Taqi Jawad, a spokesman to IG Is­lamabad. He said that the Islamabad Capital Police 6500 personnel along with 1,000 Fron­tier Constabulary, 1,500 Rangers and officials of Pakistan Army will perform their duties at polling stations in Islamabad. The officials of Islamabad Capital Police deployed on security have reached the polling stations and they will also stay there at night, he said.

Moreover, a central control room for elections was established in Safe City Is­lamabad. The regulations issued by the Election Commission of Pakistan will be en­sured during polls and no violation will be allowed in any scenario. Legal action will also be taken against the display of arms, aerial firing and rioters. Adequate mea­sures for smooth flow of traffic and parking will be implemented. Surveillance cameras will be installed at all sensitive polling sta­tions. Journalists, foreign observers and observation teams covering the elections will be assisted in their duties in a profes­sional manner. The safety of citizens and conducting peaceful elections in the Fed­eral Capital will be the first priorities of the Islamabad Capital Police, he said. The security has been beefed up to the third level in the federal capital Islamabad. All citizens entering the polling stations will be allowed to enter after a complete check. Individuals will also have to go through the search process. More than 2,000 officials of Islamabad Capital Police will be patrolling in government and non-government vehi­cles, which have Pakistani flags displayed on them for identification.