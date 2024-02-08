Two matches decided in Sarsabz 4th Jinnah Gold Polo Cup

LAHORE - The Jinnah Gold Polo Cup, sponsored by Sarsabz, wit­nessed two riveting matches on its second day at the Jin­nah Polo Fields. The tourna­ment’s intensity was palpable as teams from Pool A, FG Polo and DS Polo, locked horns in a high-stakes match that ended in a dramatic 5-5 draw, while Olympia/AZB Polo narrowly edged out Master Paints/Dia­mond Paints with a 5-4 victory.

The clash between FG Polo and DS Polo was a showcase of skill and resilience. DS Polo, with Max Charlton leading the charge by netting three goals and Nico Roberts adding two, initially dominated the game. Their early strategy paid off, securing a 3-0 lead by the sec­ond chukker and extending it to 5-0 in the third. However, FG Polo, driven by Raul La­placette’s hat-trick and a goal from Mario Gomez, mounted a remarkable comeback. Scor­ing two quick goals to close the third chukker and adding three more in the final chuk­ker, they levelled the score to 5-5, turning the match into an unforgettable draw. In the day’s second match, Olympia/ AZB Polo faced off against Mas­ter Paints/Diamond Paints in a closely contested battle. The team, led by the duo of Novello Astrada and Nicolas Corti who scored two goals each, along with a single goal from Ahmed Zubair Butt, showcased ex­ceptional teamwork. Despite Amirreza Behboudi’s two-goal effort for Master Paints/ Diamond Paints and their two-goal handicap advantage, Olympia/AZB Polo’s strategic plays in the final chukker se­cured them a slender 5-4 win.