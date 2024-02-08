UN chief says world in ‘age of chaos’

UNITED NATIONS, UNITED STATES - UN Sec­retary-General Antonio Gu­terres warned Wednesday that the world is entering “an age of chaos” with a deeply di­vided Security Council unable to address critical issues such as the Israel-Hamas war. With the war in Gaza entering its fifth month on Wednesday, Gu­terres warned that if the Israeli armed forces press on into the southern city of Rafah, it will “exponentially increase what is already a humanitarian nightmare with untold region­al consequences.” Israeli forc­es have relentlessly bombed the Gaza Strip since October 7 and carried out a ground inva­sion, displacing over a million people southward. “It is time for an immediate humanitari­an ceasefire and the uncondi­tional release of all hostages,” Guterres said during a speech to the General Assembly pre­senting his 2024 priorities.