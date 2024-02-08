Thursday, February 08, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

UN says $4 bn needed to aid those impacted by Sudan war

Agencies
February 08, 2024
International, Newspaper

GENEVA  -  The United Nations appealed Wednesday for $4.1 billion to provide desperately needed aid to civilians in war-rav­aged Sudan and those who have fled as refugees, warn­ing the conflict had fuelled “epic suffering”.

The brutal conflict that erupted in April last year has caused a humanitarian collapse and left over half of the country’s population -- around 25 million people -- in need of assistance and protection.

“Ten months of conflict have robbed the people of Sudan of nearly everything - their safety, their homes and their livelihoods,” United Nations aid chief Martin Griffiths said in a statement. 

The war between Sudan’s army chief Abdel Fattah al-Burhan and his former deputy, Mohamed Hamdan Daglo, commander of the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) has killed thousands, including between 10,000 and 15,000 in a single city in the western Darfur region, according to UN experts. And the expanding fighting in Sudan has sparked rampant hunger with nearly 18 mil­lion people facing acute food insecurity.

One Homes appoints world’s leading lighting design consultant ZKLD Studio for One Canal Road

The intense hostilities are meanwhile continuing to damage water supply networks and other critical ci­vilian infrastructure, and left nearly three quarters of health facilities in conflict-affected states out of service. 

At the same time, diseases like cholera, measles and malaria are spreading fast.

Tags:

Agencies

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-02-07/Lahore/epaper_img_1707286515.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024