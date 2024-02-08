UN says $4 bn needed to aid those impacted by Sudan war

GENEVA - The United Nations appealed Wednesday for $4.1 billion to provide desperately needed aid to civilians in war-rav­aged Sudan and those who have fled as refugees, warn­ing the conflict had fuelled “epic suffering”.

The brutal conflict that erupted in April last year has caused a humanitarian collapse and left over half of the country’s population -- around 25 million people -- in need of assistance and protection.

“Ten months of conflict have robbed the people of Sudan of nearly everything - their safety, their homes and their livelihoods,” United Nations aid chief Martin Griffiths said in a statement.

The war between Sudan’s army chief Abdel Fattah al-Burhan and his former deputy, Mohamed Hamdan Daglo, commander of the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) has killed thousands, including between 10,000 and 15,000 in a single city in the western Darfur region, according to UN experts. And the expanding fighting in Sudan has sparked rampant hunger with nearly 18 mil­lion people facing acute food insecurity.

The intense hostilities are meanwhile continuing to damage water supply networks and other critical ci­vilian infrastructure, and left nearly three quarters of health facilities in conflict-affected states out of service.

At the same time, diseases like cholera, measles and malaria are spreading fast.