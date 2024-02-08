US Marines helicopter reported missing with five on board

CALIFORNIA - Rescue teams are searching for a US Ma­rine Corps helicopter that went missing while on a flight to California.

The helicopter, a CH-53E Super Stallion, was “reported over­due” by Marine Corps Air Station Miramar, near San Diego, early on Wednesday. Five marines were travel­ling on the helicopter, which was flying from an airbase near Las Vegas. The San Diego County Sheriff’s De­partment is helping with the search.

In a statement, the Marine Corps said the missing Marines were assigned to Ma­rine Heavy Helicopter Squadron 361, part of the 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing which is head­quartered in Miramar.

Fire crews were alerted to the missing aircraft at 02:20 local time on Wednesday (10:20 GMT) and dis­patched crews to an area near Lake Morina, California, but were unable to find the heli­copter. Their search ef­forts were hindered by heavy snow and win­try conditions, officials said. The incident came as the area was experi­encing a winter storm that has included heavy rains and several inch­es of snow in moun­tainous areas. First introduced to active service in 1981, the CH-53E Super Stallion is considered a mainstay of Marine Corps avia­tion and usually serves in a transport role. It can carry up to 37 pas­sengers in its normal configuration.