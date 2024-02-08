Vehari district ready for 2024 general elections, says DC

VEHARI - Vehari Deputy Commissioner and District Returning Officer, Syed Asif Hussain Shah, announced the successful delivery of electoral materials to polling stations ahead of the 2024 general elections. With a voter base comprising 1,048,074 males and 881,137 females, the district is prepared with 1,390 polling stations and 3,733 polling booths. Shah affirmed the dedication of presiding and assistant presiding officers, alongside other staff members, in executing their duties. Additionally, law enforcement officials are diligently ensuring the conduct of free, impartial, transparent, and peaceful elections.