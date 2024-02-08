Vehari district ready for 2024 general elections, says DC

VEHARI - Vehari Deputy Commissioner and Dis­trict Returning Officer, Syed Asif Hussain Shah, announced the success­ful delivery of electoral materials to polling sta­tions ahead of the 2024 general elections. With a voter base compris­ing 1,048,074 males and 881,137 females, the district is prepared with 1,390 polling sta­tions and 3,733 poll­ing booths. Shah af­firmed the dedication of presiding and assis­tant presiding officers, alongside other staff members, in executing their duties. Addition­ally, law enforcement officials are diligently ensuring the conduct of free, impartial, trans­parent, and peaceful elections.