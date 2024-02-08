Vote wisely: Choosing the right leaders is our duty

During elections, casting a vote in favour of a favourite lead­er is everyone’s fundamental duty. Surely, the good exercise of votes serves up the best consequenc­es throughout the country. Con­trary to this, casting a vote in an unconscious manner before iden­tifying the right candidates who stand to canvass will put undesir­able situations in the country in the long run. Since many decades, the country is yet confronting un­hindered inflation, abject pover­ty, as well as rapid unemployment among talented youth.

The country has undeniably be­come incapacitated to deal with the problems independently and to sustain its survival. There ex­ists a dearth of jobs, employment, and scholarships for students, the building blocks of society, which has incrementally given rise to child labour. We also lack good hospitals for treatment, adequate schools for education, and other necessary fa­cilities in our neglected provinces. Undoubtedly, we see different cam­paigns nowadays belonging to vari­ous parties who all try to gain peo­ple’s favour. Most people are duped by the false promises of politicians during the time. In addition, it is our collective duty to cast a vote in favour of such leaders who work for people’s welfare and for the country’s prosperity, but not those who run for their vested interests or those who appear to believe in this proverb that ‘blood is thicker than water’. Honestly, we can play our due role to steer our country out of existing crises through the right use of votes. Remember once again, don’t let this opportunity be missed because once the bus is missed, it is missed forever.

IRFAN KHAN TAREEN,

Pishin.