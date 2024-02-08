Thursday, February 08, 2024
Voters to decide political leaders’ fate today

JAVAID UR RAHMAN
February 08, 2024
Around 128m voters to exercise right to vote at 90,000 polling stations across the country n Security forces including Armed Forces personnel deployed to ensure peaceful elections n Polling to continue from 8am to 5pm n ECP decides to use a modern Election Management System to provide election results n Tough contests likely as political heavyweights contesting for various NA seats.

 

ISLAMABAD  -  Pakistan is going to witness 12th general elections today as over 250 million population will ex­ercise their right of vote to elect the next governments at the cen­tre and provinces.

Over 90,000 polling stations have been set up across the country amid foolproof security for around 128 million voters in­cluding women. In order to avoid any untoward situation across the country, Chief Election Com­missioner Sikandar Sultan Raja has specially asked the con­cerned authorities to maintain high alert and ensure necessary deployments at polling stations.

A total number 596,618 of personnel from the Army, para­military forces, and police will be on election duties to main­tain law and order and deal with any untoward situation across the country. According to secu­rity sources, in response to the Election Commission’s request for a peaceful environment dur­ing the 2024 elections, a total of 106,942 personnel of the Rapid Response Force have been de­ployed across the country. Addi­tionally, 23,940 security person­nel will be on duty during the elections on a permanent basis in the four provinces. 

In Punjab, 216,000 police personnel are ready to perform their duties for the peaceful con­duct of the election.

Sindh will have 110,720, Khy­ber Pakhtunkhwa 92,535, and Balochistan 46,481 police per­sonnel on election duties.

The security sources say the Pakistan Army and law enforcing agencies are committed to pro­viding a peaceful environment for voters on the elections day.

The CEC of the top election reg­ulatory body issued instructions for security forces deployments following the back-to-back blasts in Balochistan, a grenade attack in Karachi and other law and order related incidents in other parts of the country.

The Chief Election Commission­er also contacted all four provin­cial chief secretaries and police chiefs directing them to ensure the protection of the offices of district returning officers and returning officers.

A large number of political parties and independent candi­dates will compete for a share of the 266 seats in the National Assembly and provincial assem­blies. The electoral watchdog with the consent of all politi­cal parties has decided to use a modern Election Management System (EMS) to provide elec­tion results today. 

According to the plan, the poll­ing will start from 8am and close at 5pm. The commission has al­ready completed the task of handing over 260 million ballot papers to the district returning officers (DROs) for the polls.

In this 12th general elec­tion, along with political heavy­weights and young contestants with their political symbols a large number of independent candidates are set to contest the general elections. Former prime ministers, former president, for­mer chief ministers, former min­isters, former speaker Nation­al Assembly and sitting Speaker National Assembly are set to test their political muscles today.

Three prime ministers are not participating in the upcom­ing polls including Imran Khan, Chaudhary Shujaat and Sha­hid Khaqan Abbasi are not con­testing in the polls due to differ­ent reasons. The turnout in the elections is expected to break previous record of over fifty per cent as for the first time com­paratively a large number of registered voters will exercise their right of vote.

According to the ECP, there are 127,415,319 registered vot­ers out of a total population of 242,828,767 in 266 National As­sembly constituencies. In Pun­jab, there are 73,207,896 regis­tered voters out of 127,688,922 population in provincial seats. In Sindh, there are 26,994,769 reg­istered voters out of 55,696,147 total population living in the constituencies of 130 Sindh As­sembly. In Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, there are 21,928,119 registered voters out of a total population of 40,856,097 on 115 provincial seats. In Balochistan, there are 5,371,947 registered voters out of 14,894,402 population living in 51 assembly seats.

In Punjab, 50,944 polling sta­tions are established for the gen­eral elections, 19,006 in Sindh, 15,697 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), and 5,028 in Balochistan.

Like the general elections 2018, Punjab — the biggest province of the country and is considered to mainly make the next government in the centre – would be the main political bat­tlefield.

In 2018 elections, Punjab was contested by the two ma­jor political rivals; Pakistan Teh­reek-i-Insaaf (PTI) and the Pa­kistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N), but this time heavy­weights of Istehqam-e-Pakistan [IPP] and Pakistan Peoples Par­ty are also contesting from dif­ferent constituencies.

In 2018 polls, the PTI had won 67 NA seats in Punjab, the PML-N had succeeded in 63 constituencies, PPP had se­cured 6 constituencies, PML-Q 4 and Awami Muslim League had won one seat.

In the major contests across the country, the leaders of the PML-N and the PTI including former prime minister Nawaz Sharif and Yasmin Rashid are set to contest against each oth­er. PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhu­tto is competing against PML-N’s Atta Tarar. The daughter of former premier Maryam Nawaz’s contest will contest against Abid Farooqi and oth­ers. JUI-F chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman will contest against the PTI’s Ali Amin Gandapur and from PPP Faisal Karim Kun­di. PPP Chairman Asif Zardari will contest election against GD Khokhar of the PML-N. A se­nior politician from IPP Jehan­gir Khan Tareen is contesting against former parliamenta­ry leader of national assembly Amir Dogar in Multan.

