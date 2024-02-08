Voters to decide political leaders’ fate today

Around 128m voters to exercise right to vote at 90,000 polling stations across the country n Security forces including Armed Forces personnel deployed to ensure peaceful elections n Polling to continue from 8am to 5pm n ECP decides to use a modern Election Management System to provide election results n Tough contests likely as political heavyweights contesting for various NA seats.
ISLAMABAD - Pakistan is going to witness 12th general elections today as over 250 million population will exercise their right of vote to elect the next governments at the centre and provinces.
Over 90,000 polling stations have been set up across the country amid foolproof security for around 128 million voters including women. In order to avoid any untoward situation across the country, Chief Election Commissioner Sikandar Sultan Raja has specially asked the concerned authorities to maintain high alert and ensure necessary deployments at polling stations.
A total number 596,618 of personnel from the Army, paramilitary forces, and police will be on election duties to maintain law and order and deal with any untoward situation across the country. According to security sources, in response to the Election Commission’s request for a peaceful environment during the 2024 elections, a total of 106,942 personnel of the Rapid Response Force have been deployed across the country. Additionally, 23,940 security personnel will be on duty during the elections on a permanent basis in the four provinces.
In Punjab, 216,000 police personnel are ready to perform their duties for the peaceful conduct of the election.
Sindh will have 110,720, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa 92,535, and Balochistan 46,481 police personnel on election duties.
The security sources say the Pakistan Army and law enforcing agencies are committed to providing a peaceful environment for voters on the elections day.
The CEC of the top election regulatory body issued instructions for security forces deployments following the back-to-back blasts in Balochistan, a grenade attack in Karachi and other law and order related incidents in other parts of the country.
The Chief Election Commissioner also contacted all four provincial chief secretaries and police chiefs directing them to ensure the protection of the offices of district returning officers and returning officers.
A large number of political parties and independent candidates will compete for a share of the 266 seats in the National Assembly and provincial assemblies. The electoral watchdog with the consent of all political parties has decided to use a modern Election Management System (EMS) to provide election results today.
According to the plan, the polling will start from 8am and close at 5pm. The commission has already completed the task of handing over 260 million ballot papers to the district returning officers (DROs) for the polls.
In this 12th general election, along with political heavyweights and young contestants with their political symbols a large number of independent candidates are set to contest the general elections. Former prime ministers, former president, former chief ministers, former ministers, former speaker National Assembly and sitting Speaker National Assembly are set to test their political muscles today.
Three prime ministers are not participating in the upcoming polls including Imran Khan, Chaudhary Shujaat and Shahid Khaqan Abbasi are not contesting in the polls due to different reasons. The turnout in the elections is expected to break previous record of over fifty per cent as for the first time comparatively a large number of registered voters will exercise their right of vote.
According to the ECP, there are 127,415,319 registered voters out of a total population of 242,828,767 in 266 National Assembly constituencies. In Punjab, there are 73,207,896 registered voters out of 127,688,922 population in provincial seats. In Sindh, there are 26,994,769 registered voters out of 55,696,147 total population living in the constituencies of 130 Sindh Assembly. In Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, there are 21,928,119 registered voters out of a total population of 40,856,097 on 115 provincial seats. In Balochistan, there are 5,371,947 registered voters out of 14,894,402 population living in 51 assembly seats.
In Punjab, 50,944 polling stations are established for the general elections, 19,006 in Sindh, 15,697 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), and 5,028 in Balochistan.
Like the general elections 2018, Punjab — the biggest province of the country and is considered to mainly make the next government in the centre – would be the main political battlefield.
In 2018 elections, Punjab was contested by the two major political rivals; Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaaf (PTI) and the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N), but this time heavyweights of Istehqam-e-Pakistan [IPP] and Pakistan Peoples Party are also contesting from different constituencies.
In 2018 polls, the PTI had won 67 NA seats in Punjab, the PML-N had succeeded in 63 constituencies, PPP had secured 6 constituencies, PML-Q 4 and Awami Muslim League had won one seat.
In the major contests across the country, the leaders of the PML-N and the PTI including former prime minister Nawaz Sharif and Yasmin Rashid are set to contest against each other. PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto is competing against PML-N’s Atta Tarar. The daughter of former premier Maryam Nawaz’s contest will contest against Abid Farooqi and others. JUI-F chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman will contest against the PTI’s Ali Amin Gandapur and from PPP Faisal Karim Kundi. PPP Chairman Asif Zardari will contest election against GD Khokhar of the PML-N. A senior politician from IPP Jehangir Khan Tareen is contesting against former parliamentary leader of national assembly Amir Dogar in Multan.