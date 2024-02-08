Voting for general elections 2024 begins

Polling begins for National Assembly and four provincial assemblies across the country on Thursday to elect representatives for a democratic term of five years

The voting started at 8:00am and will continue till 5:00pm without any interval. At least 12.8 million people are expected to exercise their right to vote to elect members on 265 National Assembly and 590 provincial assembly seats.

Approximately 18,000 candidates across the country are in the electoral arena to woo the registered voters (128,587,760) for about 855 general seats of National and Provincial Assemblies.

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has already completed all the arrangements to conduct free, fair and transparent general elections across the country.

The ECP has established 90,675 polling stations across the country for the general election 2024.

According to ECP, 25,320 polling stations for men and 23,952 for women have been established, while the total number of joint polling stations for men and women is 41,403 across the country.

Out of total 90,675 polling stations, over 17,500 polling stations have been declared as highly sensitive, 32,508 as sensitive and 42,500 as normal.

Punjab

According to the ECP, a total of 50,944 polling stations have been set up in Punjab. The number of polling stations for men are 14,556 and 14036 polling stations for women have been established in Punjab.

While the number of joint polling stations for men and women in the province is 22,352.

Sindh

The total number of polling stations in Sindh is 19006. However, there are 40443 polling stations are reserved for men and 40313 polling stations for women have been specified in Sindh.

The number of combined polling stations for men and women in Sindh is 10,250.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

A total of 15,697 polling stations have been established in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, while the number of polling station reserved for men and women are 4,810 and 4,286 respectively.

ECP has established 6,610 joint polling stations for men and women in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Balochistan

The ECP has set up a total of 50028 polling stations in Balochistan. There are 10511 polling stations set up for men and 10317 polling stations for women have been established in Balochistan, while the number of combined polling stations for men and women is 2200.

The government has deployed over 648,000 security personnel nationwide to ensure the safety of voters, as well as, conduct of fair and transparent polling process.

The government has completed all arrangements for holding safe, fair, and transparent elections.

Out of 648,000 security personnel deployed, 137,000 are from army and paramilitary force, while 511,000 policemen will perform duties during the election.