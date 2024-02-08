Thursday, February 08, 2024
WAPDA and SNGPL set to lock horns for President’s Trophy final

Our Staff Reporter
February 08, 2024
Sports, Newspaper

LAHORE   -  Water and Power Development Authority (WAPDA) and Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited (SNGPL) are set to play the final of the President’s Trophy Grade- I at the Pindi Cricket Stadium, Rawalpindi from 9 to 13 Febru­ary. WAPDA and SNGPL quali­fied for the final after topping the points table after seven rounds of matches, with all seven depart­mental teams playing six matches each. WAPDA, with five wins out of six, had 62 points, whereas SNGPL had 57 points owing to four wins and a drawn result. 

Iftikhar Ahmed will be captain­ing WAPDA while SNGPL will be led by Asad Shafiq. Umar Akmal is currently leading the run charts for WAPDA, after amassing 489 runs in six games. Left-arm spinner Asif Afridi has been the most successful bowler for the team, grabbing 32 wickets in five games – the second highest of the tournament so far, behind Ghani Glass’ Mohammad Rameez Jnr’s tally of 42 wickets. 

Abid Ali is the top-scorer for SNGPL with 532 runs in six games. Leg-spinner Arif Yaqoob and right-arm pacer Mohammad Ali are the joint-highest wicket-takers for SNGPL thus far; Arif bagged 19 scalps in three games while Ali equaled the tally in six games. WAPDA will be heading into the final on the back of three-wicket win against Pakistan Television (PTV), which came in the last round of President’s Trophy. In the same round, SNGPL also claimed a dominant 109-run win over High­er Education Commission (HEC).

