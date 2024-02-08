Will PTI voters impact the turnout?

ISLAMABAD - As over 128 million voters are going to elect the country’s next government today, there is a complete difference of opinion on how the voter of beleaguered Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) will react on the polling day and impact the election results. Most of the opinion polls show that founder of PTI Imran Khan, who is now incarcerated in Rawalpindi’s Adiala Jail, is still the most popular leader of the country but the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) is leading the election to make a future government in the center and in most populous Punjab province. At the same time, there is still a widespread perception that the PTI voter is still charged despite all agonies and its vast majority will come out on polling day, resulting in highest ever voter turnout and some surprising election results. Some political analysts think otherwise. They say that the voter turnout can be relatively low as compared to the last two general elections held in 2018 and 2013. In the 2018 general elections, the overall voter turnout was recorded at 50.14 percent while in the 2013 polls, 53.62 percent voters had cast their votes. PTI has been in disarray since May 9 last year when the party’s supporters attacked civil and military installations to protest against the arrest of former Prime Minister Imran Khan in a corruption case. The top leadership of the party is either in jail or has gone underground. For the past many months, the party workers and supporters have also been facing arrests, abductions and intimidation by the police and civil administration. The party lost its iconic electoral symbol ‘bat’ as a result of a decision of the Election Commission of Pakistan – a ruling that was upheld by the Supreme Court. The party candidates are now contesting the elections as independents with different election symbols making it difficult for their supporters to recognize them. The PTI couldn’t get a fair chance to run the election campaign while the leadership of other two major parties – the PML-N and the PPP – got a free hand by the caretakers and the civil administration to hold big rallies countrywide. The party even faced hurdles in running its online election campaigns with the disruption of internet services. After many of its leaders left the PTI following May 9 incidents, the party has given tickets to newcomers who are neither popular nor understand the science of election. Majority of its candidates would not be able to provide transport to their voters to bring them to the polling stations because some are still in hiding due to fear of arrests and others are not financially well-off. The provision of transport to the voters at doorstep is considered a very important factor in Pakistan’s politics if any candidate wants to bring the maximum number of his supporters to the polling station. In the given circumstances, the country faced a lackluster atmosphere of elections. Eventually, this can be any person’s guess how PTI voters appear in large numbers on the polling day paving a way for the landslide victory for the party. Political analyst Zaigham Khan is of the view that past voting trends in Pakistan show that it is always difficult for any political party, which is ‘under pressure’ to mobilize the voters. “Voters of Pakistan’s major political parties, unlike Jamaat-e-Islami, react differently in different situations,” he added.