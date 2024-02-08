Xi urges 'close strategic coordination' with Putin

China's President Xi Jinping told Russian President Vladimir Putin that the two countries should pursue close strategic coordination and defend the sovereignty, security and development interests of their respective countries, state media said.

During a phone call with Putin on Thursday, Xi said both sides should resolutely oppose interference in internal affairs by external forces, state broadcaster CCTV said.

The two countries should also cultivate new dynamics of cooperation and maintain the stability of the industrial chain and supply chain, Xi was quoted as saying.